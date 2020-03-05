New Hampshire man ignores advice to stay home before testing for coronavirus positive, raises self-quarantine issue

A New hampshire Men who test positive as the first case Coronavirus After ignoring the medical advice of staying home last Friday, the state has raised questions about self-quarantine this week.

After visiting a doctor on Friday for fever and respiratory problems, instead of avoiding contact with others, he went to a mixer near the Dartmouth campus for health professionals and students that night. The New York Times reported.

On Monday, a man working at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is virus-positive, and a second patient who made “close contact” with him this week is also virus-positive and self-identified. -quarantine.

The man is now officially ordered to stay home by a New Hampshire health commissioner. He has recently returned from a trip to Italy.

Los Angeles could finally entice bar fans from the spread of coronavirus in sporting events

“Individuals are now complying,” said Jake Leon, communications director for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, according to the Times.

Dartmouth emailed Tuesday about possible exposure of the mixer to men.

Some social media have stated that men should face legal consequences by ignoring self-quarantine advice, but the Times reported that he had not violated the law at the time.

“You can’t prosecute a criminal offense for not being a head-head or not doing what is said,” said Wendy Palmett, professor of the Center for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University. “It is not illegal to ignore the advice of a health care provider or healthcare sector until authorities follow certain procedures to issue a formal health order. These procedures vary from state to state.”

The man could be charged with misdemeanor for violating the orders of the Health Commissioner.

She added that she did not want to discourage people from being tested for concerns that might face legal consequences. “These are the consequences of testing, treatment and compliance,” she said.

He recently returned from Italy and has started to develop symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that those returning home on Friday should be self-quarantined for 14 days and monitored for symptoms.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

Vermont Music and Comedy Club across the Dartmouth border, where the mixer was held, said they had professionally cleaned the space and had canceled three events so far this week. Times report.