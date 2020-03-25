New Hampshire sees first death from coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

New Hampshire officials announced the state’s first death linked to the start of the week new coronavirus, COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) officials in a Monday press release said the patient, from Hillsborough County, was a man over 60 who had “multiple underlying health conditions”. No further details were provided.

“We express our sympathy to the family and friends of this person,” said public health officials.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

To date, 101 people in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 23 new cases announced in Monday’s press release. At least 11 people diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalized in New Hampshire, officials said.

As of Tuesday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 387,382 people in 169 countries and territories, causing more than 16,113 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 46,450 diseases and at least 593 deaths. In the United States, more than 176 people have recovered. Consult the breakdown by state here.