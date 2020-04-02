New Jersey cancer emergency doctor dies after showing symptoms of coronavirus, family says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A New Jersey The emergency room physician died in his New York apartment before doctors arrived on Tuesday, a week after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Frank Gabrin, 60, woke up with chest pain. “Baby, I can’t breathe,” Gabrin told her husband, Arnold Vargas, according to NJ Advance Media.

“He had a lot of coughs and two days ago he was very sick,” said Vargas in tears on Wednesday.

Gabrin started working at an East Orange hospital in New Jersey nine months ago and shared his time between him and a hospital in Long Island, New York.

Gabrin had not been tested for COVID-19 but her husband said they were quite certain that he had contracted the disease after working with patients with coronavirus. He had been resting at home since March 26.

Gabrin, who survived cancer twice, was optimistic that he could recover from the virus.

“He said, ‘I can handle this. I survived cancer and it’s just the coronavirus, ”said Vargas.

As Gabrin’s condition worsened, her husband called the NYPD and it took 30 minutes to get home.

“He died in my hands,” said Vargas.

Vargas said he too has mild symptoms of the virus, but expects to recover at home. He saw a doctor who prescribed medication for him.

Vargas said that Gabrin often reused N95 respirators and gowns in the hospital, but wanted to help as long as he could because the emergency rooms were understaffed.

“He never complained about anything, he just wanted to work and help people,” said Vargas.

Dr. Alvaro Alban, president of the emergency department of the East Orange General Hospital, told NBC 4 New York that Gabrin was “delightful, caring and wonderful to work with”.

“He intended to help. He was anxious to continue working at E.D. and was disappointed when he started to experience symptoms. Her intention was that her fever would break. Dr. Gabrin was motivated, on mission and wanted to continue working, “said Alban in a statement.

“I lost my best friend,” said a Twitter user of Gabrin’s death. She added that the symptoms developed 9 days after he was forced to use the same mask for several shifts.