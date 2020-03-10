Health

New Jersey confirms first coronavirus death

March 10, 2020 0 comment

New Jersey officials announced Tuesday the first new coronavirus-death related to a resident. The death involved a man in his sixties in Bergen County, but no further information regarding the resident was immediately available.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“We are sad to report the first death in a COVID-19 case in New Jersey,” said a statement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Our prayers are with the family in these difficult times. We remain vigilant in doing all we can – at all levels of government – to protect the people of New Jersey.”

More information regarding the case was expected to be discussed at a press briefing scheduled for Tuesday later.

New Jersey reported 11 cases COVID-19, although it was unclear whether the deceased was one of them. At least 29 other deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have been reported in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

