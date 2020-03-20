New Jersey coronavirus victim who died was in his 30s

New Jersey officials said one of eleven in the state Linked to COVID-19 death concerns a man in his thirties from Essex County. Another death involved a man in his 50s from Bergen County, while four other victims are associated with a long-term care facility in the state.

Nine of the eleven victims had underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes, according to state health department commissioner Judy Persichilli. The other two are still under investigation.

There are now 890 cases of the new coronavirus in the state. The updated count and details of the victims were announced at a press conference held on Friday by New York Governor Phil Murphy.

“We will overcome this and I say this unequivocally,” said Murphy. “And we’re going to go through this together.”

Murphy said 600 people were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, while driving tests became available to residents.

“The number of positive tests is increasing due to the expansion of testing capacity through private laboratories,” he said, adding that all co-payments for the tests will be eliminated.