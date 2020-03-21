New Jersey hospital CEO at epicenter of coronavirus tests positive for virus

The president and CEO of a front-line hospital in coronavirus New Jersey epidemic has been positive for the virus.

Michael Maron runs Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, which treats 61 patients suspected of having the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 60-year-old health director was quarantined at home after a positive test for the virus, the New york post reported.

“He is in stable condition. He doesn’t need to be hospitalized, “a Holy Name spokesperson told The Post.

Maron informed his collaborators by e-mail.

“Like so many others in our region and in the healthcare field, I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Maron.

“I am monitored by the Holy Name telemedicine program while I recover at home. I continue to work from home. Thanks to technology, I am in constant “virtual contact” with the management team of Holy Name.

“As soon as I started to develop symptoms, I quarantined myself and I was tested,” said Maron.

COVID-19 patients flooded the 361-bed hospital, which added new rooms to handle the crash, the Post reported.

Of the 61 suspected COVID-19 cases, 18 are confirmed positives.

Maron participated in a COVID-19 press conference on March 15 with Jim Tedesco, an executive from Bergen County, and Josh Gottheimer.

As of March 20, Bergen County had 249 cases of coronavirus – 28 percent of the 890 cases in the state, according to Record started.