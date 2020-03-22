New Jersey mayor highlights social distancing after video shows youth defying police

The mayor of the largest city in New Jersey stressed the importance of social distancing Saturday after a viral video showing a large group of youths seemingly defying police directives to disperse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not going anywhere. This is our hood,” shouts a young man to Newark police as he films the video, which contains insults and racial epithets.

Mayor Ras Baraka responded with his own video, posted on Facebook, in which the creator of the viral video was standing behind him.

“We know that this is not the behavior we want to show,” says Baraka.

Baraka announced a 8 p.m. curfew last week as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy banned rallies of more than 50 people across the state, adding that the ban will be enforced even in areas residential.

Murphy also signed a decree on Saturday ordering all residents to “stay at home” and “indefinitely” closed all non-essential retail businesses.

New Jersey “stay at home” order to stop spread of coronavirus, following traces of several states

Appearing darker at Baraka’s press conference, the creator of the viral video said he saw the message as a joke.

“It was no small thing that nobody thought they could do anything,” he said. “This coronavirus is serious. We are young so we [maybe] could handle it … but once you bring it to your grandparents or something … it will kill them. Their immune system is weak, it’s not like ours. “

“We are young so we [maybe] could handle it … but once you bring it to your grandparents or something … it will kill them. “ – Director of a video showing young people defying social distancing advice

“I apologize,” he said after receiving an audible reminder. “For all who have looked at it in any way. I apologize. It was just for Instagram. “

Baraka thanked the man for his apologies, adding, “Let’s take this seriously, all of you. Let’s act like a community. “

“Let’s take it seriously, all of you. Act as a community.” – Mayor Ras Baraka, Newark, N.J.

Murphy’s announcement comes after states like New York, California and Illinois have passed similar laws.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Washington Governor Jay Inslee also called for social distancing, with residents of their states continuing to ignore warnings of the severity of the pandemic.