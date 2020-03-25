New Jersey mom struggles to get investigational drug for 25-year-old son in critical condition against coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New Jersey resident Jack Allard, 25, fights for his life after being tested positive coronavirus last week, but his family said that an investigational drug essential to their recovery was no longer available to the public.

Genny Allard detailed his son’s condition and his fight to get the drug remdesivir sure “The story“Tuesday, a week after the drug maker Gilead restricted public access to the drug due to an inability to meet demand.

“The way I understand it is that Jack’s body is fighting this virus,” Allard told host Martha MacCallum. “The virus tends to attack the lungs, and … remdesivir has the ability to stop and slow down the virus so that Jack’s body can fight it properly, and his doctors say it’s something that can really help him and we are really excited that he could be a candidate for this. We think this is the best chance he has had of surviving. “

Jack, a former lacrosse player at Bates College in Maine, remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator at the Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJet awaits transfer to the University of Pennsylvania hospital in Philadephia.

Although it has been widely reported that the elderly population and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk than the younger population for coronavirus, recent reports show a higher rate of hospitalizations between 20 and 54 years old.

“Jack is the healthiest person I know,” said his mother. “He is not overweight, he exercises weekly, an all American lacrosse player at Bates. He continues to play lacrosse. Jack has nothing. He is not asthmatic, he is in perfect health. He’s 25, 26 in a few weeks. “

Jack’s fight started after waking up one morning with “horrible back pain” and a high fever, said Genny. After two days, he “was just too weak” and went to the hospital where, despite never having touched it, he tested positive for the virus.

By enlisting the help of their local congressman, the Allard family managed to obtain remdesivir, which is a rare exception to the recent restrictions.

“Things are changing minute by minute,” said Jenny. “We just received a text about an hour ago that Jack is going to be flown to a hospital in Pennsylvania. Once he gets there and they install him, the medicine will be available to him.”