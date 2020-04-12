New Jersey Murphy Says State Will Not `` Recall '' Social Distancing Guidelines Soon

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Sunday he would not reopen the Garden State economy or backtrack on social distancing guidelines as soon as New Jersey continues to be one of the states hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy, a Democrat, said that he understood the economic hardship experienced by its residents, but said that “recalling” the social distancing measures would only exacerbate the problem.

“Any kind of economic reopening or recovery depends above all on a complete recovery in health care,” Murphy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “If we transpose these stages or if we start to get back on our feet too early, I fear, according to the data that we are examining, that we are throwing gasoline on a fire.”

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

“The pain is horrible, we get it in terms of unemployment. But based on how we see it evolving, I’m all for the economic recovery, but that must be on the back of a full recovery in health care, “he added.

New Jersey is only behind New York in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 58,000 people sick on Sunday morning. According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, the counties of Bergen and Essex, which are across the Hudson River from New York, have recorded more 800 deaths from the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy also thanked President Trump for the supplies the federal government provided to the state in the midst of the crisis, but added that New Jersey continues to be “shy on all fronts and we are not just asking the White House, but let’s also return each stone to New Jersey and frankly to the world. “

He added that fans and personal protective equipment topped the list of items the state needed.

“We have to have a regional approach, we cannot do it alone,” he said.