New Jersey police break up gathering of over 50 people at toy store, flouting social distancing rules

New Jersey police dispersed a rally of more than 50 people on Monday social distancing rules outside a toy store, officials say.

None of the people gathered outside Toys4U in Lakewood wore masks or social distancing while an employee took his orders at the door.

Officials said the parking lot was packed and at least 10 cars were blocking the fire lane outside the Ocean County store. Only three of the 10 store employees inside were wearing protective masks.

The store and the crowd were tried in violation of Governor Phil Murphy order last month that residents stay at home and that all non-essential services be closed Covid-19 pandemic.

Toys4U owner Yossi Itzkowitz and manager Tzvi Blau were each charged with violating Murphy’s emergency order, police said.

The incident was one of dozens of subpoenas issued this week by New Jersey authorities for breach of the governor’s emergency order.

In one declaration, New Jersey’s attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, praised the work of police officers who “work courageously and tirelessly every day to protect us during this health crisis.”

“Unfortunately, they are too often called upon to deal with people who violate emergency orders – or, most blatantly, people who use the virus to spread fear or hinder officers in their vital work,” said Grewal. “Staying at home and maintaining social distance is not only the best advice for staying healthy, it is the law. Make no mistake, we will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our residents and agents, which means that we will not hesitate to file a complaint against the offenders. “

New Jersey confirmed on Wednesday nearly 69,000 cases of new coronavirus and more than 2,800 deaths.