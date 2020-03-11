Latest Headlines

New Jersey store owner charged after four boys were burned with hand sanitizer

The owner of a 7 eleven store in New Jersey who allegedly sold a homemade hand sanitizer that burned four children has been arrested, authorities said.

Manisha Bharade, 47, who allegedly sold the concoction at her River Vale store, faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and deceptive marketing practices, the New York Post reported.

Authorities said she mixed a commercial foaming disinfectant, which was not intended for resale, with water and packed it in spray bottles for sale.

(Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

“While a further investigation is underway, our first priority is to let the public know that they should not use this item if they purchased it from the River Vale 7-Eleven,” said Lt. River Vale police, Lt. John DeVoe. “To our knowledge, this problem is limited to the River Vale store at this time.”

As a result, four boys – three 10-year-olds and one 11-year-old – suffered burns to the skin, said Bergen County prosecutors, according to the newspaper. A 10-year-old child was treated in hospital and released. The other boys did not have to be hospitalized.

A total of 14 bottles were sold for $ 2.50 each and five were recovered. Authorities do not believe there was malicious intent.

“She was not trying to make a lot of money and clearly did not want to hurt anyone,” said an official. Daily Voice. “But she is not a chemist.”

Four New Jersey children were burned by a homemade disinfectant spray sold at a 7-Eleven, prosecutors said.

(River Vale Police Department)

The arrest comes after several cases of price increases were reported while the request for hand sanitizer continues to grow amid fears of the coronavirus.

“Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you responsible,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Retailers who try to make quick money by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences.”

