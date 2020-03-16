New Jersey to call on national guard to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Governor Phil Murphy. D-N.J.announced on Monday that it would mobilize the state’s national guard to combat the spread of coronavirus “anyway necessary.”

This drastic step, usually reserved for natural disasters or emergencies, is part of a series of tightened restrictions for residents of New Jersey who, according to state officials, will reverse the spread of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPURS NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, CONNECTICUT TO SHUT BARS, RESTAURANTS AND MOVIE THEATERS

National Guard will be dispatched to help test, distribute food to children during school closings and possibly convert buildings to accommodate patients in need of quarantine, Murphy said at a conference Press.

Brig. General Jemal Beale, head of the state’s National Guard, said their “most likely missions” will help with logistics, transportation, traffic control, security, and the use of engineers to restore all damaged installations to working order.

“Wish us luck,” said Beale. “And please wash your hands regularly.” And also practice social distancing. “

Murphy also announced that New Jersey would be one of the growing number of states to require that all restaurants and bars close to customers go to the restaurant and only offer take-out or deliveries. In addition, cinemas, casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs, fitness centers and racetracks will be forced to close at 8 p.m. Monday.

The governor also advised against non-essential travel from New Jersey between 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. everyday.