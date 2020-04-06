New Jersey: Woman giving birth in bathtub

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A woman in the south New Jersey choose to to give birth in her bathtub last week after the hospital allegedly refused her husband amid measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

When she started feeling contractions early Friday morning, Erin Persia and her husband rushed from their home in Blackwood to the Virtua Voorhees hospital. Upon arriving outside the triage unit, Persia stated that she had been told that her husband should wait in the car during labor and delivery.

“They were like, ‘OK, your husband has to wait in the car … he can’t come back with you because of everything that’s going on,'” said Persia. WPIV-TV in Philadelphia.

Rather than go it alone, Persia said it had decided to leave the hospital and give birth at home. After about seven hours of work and with only the help of her husband, she gave birth to a baby girl around 10:30 am from inside the family bath.

“I had already been in work for maybe seven hours, I said to myself:” I can’t do this very long “and as soon as I said that, I felt her go down. He said, “Should I call 911? And I said, “I don’t think there is any time,” “she told the station.

The mother named her newborn daughter, who is her fourth child, Amelia Gracelyn Persia. In a Facebook article documenting her experience, Persia wrote:

“So we did something today, in our bathtub, just the two of us!”

“Now presents Amelia Gracelyn Persia. She is literally perfect.

“I have never been so proud of myself or my husband. Thank you very much to my sweet neighbor for coming on a heartbeat when I told her that we needed her help and bless the hearts of my parents who showed up at the time of her birth and helped me every time second after. Big thanks to my father who came out and bought some cake! “

“We are doing very good. And I have no idea how big it is. Stay tuned for deets. ”

New Jersey ranked second in the national coronavirus case and death toll, recording at least 37,505 infections, with 917 deaths Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.