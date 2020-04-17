New mom recovers from coronavirus and meets newborn son for the first time

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A mother from New York who contracted the new coronavirus during her third trimester, she was released from hospital at the time of staff applause earlier this month, and welcomed by her newborn son who delivered by an emergency cesarean while she was under fan.

According to Northwell Health, the hospital’s parent company, Yanira Soriano, who tested positive for pneumonia and COVID-19, was admitted to Southside Hospital on Bay Shore. She was placed on a ventilator on April 1 and gave birth the following day to her son, Walter, by cesarean section at 34 weeks gestation, hospital spokesperson. told PEOPLE.com.

CORONAVIRUS CHANGES PREGNANCY FOR MUCH, BUT FINDING NEW WAYS TO CELEBRATE CAN BRING COMFORT, SAYS EXPERT

“She was not awake at the birth of her baby and did not hear the baby cry or have had the opportunity to meet him right after his birth”, Benjamin Schwartz, president of the department of obstetrics and gynecology of Northwell Health, told PEOPLE.com.

She stayed on a fan for 12 days. Walter was transferred to another hospital before his discharge.

NEW PREGNANT WOMEN GET CORONAVIRUS WITHOUT SHOWING SYMPTOMS, SAYS NEW STUDY

Soriano finally recovered, and when she was well enough to go home, the staff sent her with great fanfare. As she walked through the hallways, the employees carpeted the walls and cheered as she headed for the front doors where her newborn son was waiting for her.

Once outside, Walter was placed in his mother’s arms for the first time.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“Today was a great day,” Schwartz told PEOPLE.com, Of the reunion. “This is an incredibly proud moment not only for the obstetrics and gynecology department, but for the Southside Hospital and the entire team that works here.”