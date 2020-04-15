New pressure for supermarket workers to designate first responders in the event of a coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

US supermarkets have called on federal and state authorities to designate their employees as first responders to the coronavirus pandemic.

The designation would guarantee these employees priority access to personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.

The appeal of the International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers comes after the death of 30 of its members from the virus. A UFCW statement released on Monday said that approximately 3,000 UFCW food and grocery workers were directly affected by COVID-19.

“Grocers are deeply concerned,” said Marc Perrone, president of TUAC International. “The fact is that this pandemic represents a clear and present danger to the food supply of our country and to all employees of grocery stores.”

COSTCO ALLOWING FIRST RESPONDENTS AND HEALTH WORKERS TO JUMP FORWARD FROM THE ENTRY LINE IN A CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Kroger, the United States’ largest grocery chain, and the UFCW – have announced that they are urging state officials to designate the grocery store employees as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel” “during the coronavirus epidemic.

Most stores remain closed to limit the spread of the virus, but supermarkets are considered essential, raising workers’ safety fears of increased risk of infection as they help millions of Americans cope. supply.

THE SUPERMARKET MANAGER HAS A VULGAR MESSAGE FOR THE CUSTOMER’S HOUSEHOLD PAPER DURING THE PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

Grocery stores, as well as health workers and first responders, struggled to obtain a necessary supply of masks, according to NPR.

CORONAVIRUS: HOW TO STAY SECURE DURING GROCERY TOURS

“We urge our elected national and state leaders to act now and protect these essential workers.”

Their request comes as Kroger said four Michigan workers died after being infected with COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of four members of the Kroger family,” said a Kroger spokeswoman, according to Cincinnati Enquirer. “We are crying with their families during this extremely difficult time.”

Their call for government officials came after Albertsons, the second largest supermarket chain in the United States, and the UFCW asked their employees for a similar designation.

“These men and women sacrifice themselves every day to protect our nation’s food supply, and now is the time for our leaders in state and federal governments to do the same for them,” said the president and chief of management of Alivetsons Cos, Vivek Sankaran and Perrone, in a joint statement of April 7, according to supermarketnews.com.

The UFCW represents 1.3 million workers in the grocery, healthcare, meat packaging, food processing, retail and other industries in the 50 states.

Supermarkets have taken steps in recent weeks to protect their employees as the facility plexiglass shields in pharmacy corridors and checkout countries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Some have also limited the number of clients who can come at the same time. Yet many are looking for additional ways to protect their employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, as victims of the virus continue to rise.