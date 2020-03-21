New Rules Are In Place For Ontario Prison Staff After Custodian Reports Positive For COVID-19

Ontario released new rules for prison staff after a warden tested positive for COVID-19 – but correctional officers say that for days on end, staff had to report to work even after they returned for the trip, provided there are no symptoms.

A source told CBC News that the guard at the Toronto South Detention Center traveled to England before returning to work. Caretaker worked in entry and exit area, source said, meaning he was in contact with detainees on their way to and from court, as well as other members Staff.

The Etobicoke Correctional Facility houses over 1,500 inmates.

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have already led authorities to suspend the personal visits of inmates from Ontario and federal prisons.

On Thursday, the Ontario Public Service sent a memo to staff asking them to stay home for 14 days if they are traveling outside the country. The memo, obtained by CBC News, states that if a role is “deemed critical by your department and you have to go to work … you must use personal protective equipment”.

Staff “should not quarantine themselves after their trip”

But for days leading up to the new management, a warden told CBC News: “The staff members were ordered not to self-quarantine after their trip.”

“This included front line staff and managers who care for the vulnerable people in our care,” said Adam Wiltshire, a correctional officer from Penetanguishene.

A spokesperson for the Solicitor General for Ontario said the ministry is in touch with public health “to ensure the continued health and well-being of our staff and those in our care.”

“We are making new changes to protect our frontline correctional workers and our health care system from the burden of an epidemic in our correctional system,” the department said in an email to CBC News.

Facilities are cleaned daily or as required and “if an outbreak of a communicable disease occurs or is suspected, facility officials will immediately take precautionary containment measures in accordance with operational procedures,” spokeswoman said. ministry, Kristy Dennette.

The ministry does not comment on the guardian’s condition

When asked about the Toronto South Warden, Dennette said, “Our thoughts are with the correctional officer and his family during this time.

Dennette declined to comment on the warden’s condition, citing privacy concerns.

Who knows how quickly it will spread once we have an epidemic inside? – Chad Oldfield

“The ministry has been in contact with the local public health unit in response to COVID-19 to ensure the continued health and well-being of our staff and those in our care.” The health and safety of our staff and those in our care is a priority, “she said.

Additional measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in prisons include allowing prisoners serving weekend sentences to be temporarily absent from detention. Correctional services will also be able to issue temporary absences beyond the 72 hour maximum and temporary absences granted will not have to be imprisoned every weekend, the ministry announced on Friday.

The Ontario Parole Board will now be able to hold hearings in electronic or written form, rather than in person.

“Dangerous, irresponsible”

A former guard at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex told CBC News that before the new measures are put in place, some staff are at risk of losing their jobs or their wages if they do not come to work.

“Who knows how quickly it will spread once we have an epidemic inside?” Chad Oldfield, vice-chair of the department’s employee relations committee, said the previous rules were “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Friday morning, precautionary measures were visible in a courtroom in Toronto.

During the trial for first degree murder of Kalen Schlatter in the death of Tess Richey, a special constable standing near Schlatter wore blue surgical gloves and a white mask.

Schlatter was detained at the Toronto South Detention Center during his trial, which is one of the only criminal trials still pending in the province.

But Oldfield says the guards need more. The union representing prison staff wants the control measures to include temperature controls for everyone entering the buildings and double the disinfection of the facilities, “he said.

“We are in a global pandemic,” said Oldfield. “These are not work problems. They are human problems.”