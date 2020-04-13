New salvo in widening political struggle for postal voting as Wisconsin results arrive

Hours before results in WisconsinControversial primary were supposed to be reported, a conservative group rises with a six-figure national announcement aimed at what it describes as “brazen attempts to manipulate the electoral system for partisan gain” by some Democratic politicians and liberal activists it said “exploit the coronavirus pandemic. “

The Honest Elections Project’s cable and digital advertising highlights the partisan battle in Wisconsin and beyond during Tuesday’s primary and the broader efforts to expand postal voting.

Two last-minute moves by Democratic Government Tony Evers and progressive Allied and voting groups to delay voting in person and extend the deadline for voting by mail-in vote due to health concerns in the midst of the pandemic were rejected by the GOP-controlled legislature and crushed by the Conservative-dominated Wisconsin Supreme Court.

And a push to extend postal voting was also rejected by a US Supreme Court ruling 5-4 which was supported by judges appointed by Republican presidents and opposed by those appointed by Democrats.

“The Facts About the Wisconsin Election: Record for Mail Voting.” Five times more than in 2016. The Democrats did not think they could win so they tried trials, changed the rules, and even canceled the elections. They create chaos. It’s wrong,” the narrator in the spot claims.

And the narrator states that “the responsible solution – clear electoral laws, vulnerable people protected by an enlarged absentee vote, avoided fraud, disasters and new risky methods avoided. The bottom line – it should be easy to vote and difficult to cheat. “

The organization – which describes itself as “a non-partisan group dedicated to supporting the right of every legitimate voter to participate in free and fair elections” – told Fox News they would spend $ 250,000 to run the spot for a week.

Results in Wisconsin are expected later Monday, after 4 p.m. Deadline CT for the reception of the postal ballots canceled by the primary of last Tuesday. Voters in urban areas braved long queues during primary due to lack of polling staff showing up for health reasons, which forced cities to drastically reduce the number of polling stations and returned more difficult social distance.

There was much more at stake in the Wisconsin primary than the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who at the time was still an active presidential candidate. There was also a crucial general election for a seat on the state’s Supreme Court, and numerous municipal elections, including in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city.

The partisan struggle in Wisconsin in recent weeks is a first skirmish in the larger battle between Democrats and Republicans over expanding postal voting for the November general election.

Five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – currently vote entirely by mail. Separately, majority of states now allow absentee voting without excuse

Biden recently predicted that “there will be many more postal votes” in the general election. And last week, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate stressed in an appearance “Today” that it was time to start looking for what “it would take to vote by mail.”

The $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and promulgated by the President almost three weeks ago – aimed at helping workers, small businesses and large businesses devastated by the closure of much of the country’s economy due to the pandemic, as well as providing aid to front-line hospitals during the crisis – also included $ 400 million to help states adopt postal voting.

The Senate Democrats had pushed for $ 2 billion in election funding, with the House Democrats for double that amount. Democrats in Congress say they will work to increase funding in the next stimulus package.

A Brennan Non-Partisan Center for Justice Study released last month highlighted dramatic changes in current voting practices across the country – such as universal postal voting, coast-to-coast ballot boxes and registration easier for online voters – to make voting in November safe. Their price to pay for implementing the changes was $ 2 billion.

The Democrats’ push will face numerous oppositions from the President and Republicans, who have long opposed measures to broaden postal voting and early voting significantly, arguing that it encourages the abuse of electoral fraud. Democrats – rejecting these arguments – say that cases of actual electoral fraud are limited and say that Republicans are trying to cut voter turnout to improve their chances of winning the election.

Honest Election Project Executive Director Jason Snead told Fox News that “Politicians and activists are exploiting this crisis to advance a political agenda that would permanently change our democracy, including risky new voting plans like a national election by e-mail. This plan invites chaos and electoral fraud and is not the right direction for the nation. “

And he said that “postal voting is less secure than voting in person, so it makes sense that we need to strengthen the electoral integrity measures that protect every vote.” States must take reasonable and temporary measures – such as expanding the absentee vote – to ensure that vulnerable people can participate safely and the integrity of our elections is maintained.

The President has increased the volume of his opposition to expanding postal voting and postal ballots to minimize the health risks posed by in-person voting during the pandemic.

“The postal vote is horrible. It is corrupt,” the president said last week in a daily press briefing to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Trump then suggested that “Thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room are signing ballots everywhere.” … I think postal voting is a terrible thing. But the president has not provided evidence to support his claim that voting by mail is rampant of fraud and abuse.

A 2005 bipartite commission The voting reform report noted that voting by mail “increases the risk of fraud”, although places like Oregon have largely avoided this problem. The coronavirus threat, however, has refocused interest in mailing options as legislators seek ways to minimize gatherings.

Pushing back, the president tweeted last Wednesday that “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to statewide postal voting.” Democrats are calling for this. Huge potential for electoral fraud, and for whatever reason, isn’t working well for Republicans. “

And two weeks ago, the president said in an appearance on Fox News that a proposal to vote by mail for the House Democrats would have resulted in no Republican ever being re-elected.

Biden called Trump’s argument “absolutely ridiculous.”

“Republican and Democratic governors have said that voting by mail will not lead to fraud,” National Democrat Committee Chairman Tom Perez said on Monday. “We have to make sure that in November voters have options. If you want to vote by mail or vote no, excuse an absent person, you should be able to do so. “

Judson Berger of Fox News contributed to this report.