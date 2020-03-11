New Same-Day Recording Causes Long Queues In Michigan Polls, Sanders’ Anger

The first from Michigan statewide election where voters could use same-day registration – as well as mail ballot for no reason – resulted in long lines at polling stations and yielded criticism from Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign.

The new same-day registration rules, which were approved by a 2018 initiative, saw significant delays occur in Michigan, particularly in college towns like Ann Arbor, East Lansing and Kalamazoo, where hundreds of people lined up in the clerks’ offices to register. or request postal ballots.

“We are working with these jurisdictions to try to get additional support so that they can keep these lines moving,” Jake Rollow, spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, told Detroit News. “If you are online at the office of a clerk at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to register and vote.”

SANDERS SAYS THAT WINNING THE CRUCIAL PRIMARY OF MICHIGAN IS NOT A MUST

Delays in the processing of votes, however, did not prevent the call for the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, who was announced winner of the Michigan Democratic primary shortly after the official closure of the polling stations at 8 p.m. local hour.

The victory is a major coup for Biden, as Michigan is a key battlefield state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice president’s victory in Michigan, as well as Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders, who is urgently looking to relaunch his scouting campaign.

Sanders’ campaign quickly condemned the long waits that voters had to endure in Michigan and other parts of the country – calling it “a scandal” and noting that Democrats have long fought against “voter suppression” .

PRIMARY MARCH 10: HERE ARE THE VOTING STATES AND THE DELEGATES IN GAME

“At a time when Democrats are properly attacking Republicans for the suppression of voters, it is disappointing to see people queuing for hours today to vote in Michigan and across the country,” said Sanders in a statement. . “People should not have to miss a day of work to exercise their right to vote.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, “It is a scandal. Election officials should resolve these issues immediately and, if necessary, keep polling stations open longer. “