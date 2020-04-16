New setback for Keystone XL pipeline as US court rules against new permit

A US court on Wednesday ruled against the use by the Corps of Engineers of the U.S. Army of a permit to allow new energy pipelines to cross water bodies, in the latest setback for TC Energy’s project Corp. to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

Keystone XL, which would transport 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta to the American Midwest, was delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes, but construction was ultimately to begin this spring following a major investment by the government of Alberta.

The Northern Plains Resource Council and other activist groups challenged the Corps’ reissue of a national license in 2017.

These permits are a means of streamlining the authorization process for certain projects, although the Corps can also issue permits on a case-by-case basis. National license 12, which governs projects such as pipelines and utility lines, must be reissued every five years or expire.

Montana District Chief Justice Brian Morris ruled that the Corps had violated federal law by failing to consult adequately on the risks to threatened species and habitat, and had to comply before it could apply the national permit to any project.

The decision does not affect work in progress on an 11 billion dollar Keystone XL pipeline across the Canada-United States border, but does raise questions about securing crossing authorizations for the rest of the country. path, said Jared Margolis, senior counsel at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the complainants.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced last month that the provincial government will provide the Keystone XL pipeline with an investment of $ 1.5 billion, plus a loan guarantee of $ 6 billion. (Todd Korol / The Canadian Press)

“Most of the rest of the project has water passages everywhere [so] it affects construction as a whole, “said Margolis.” They cannot move forward on huge chunks of the project now. “

The United States Corps could not be reached immediately.

TC Energy is reviewing the decision, said Terry Cunha, company spokesperson for Calgary, Alberta.

“We remain committed to building this important energy infrastructure project.”

In March, Alberta announced that it would invest $ 1.5 billion in Keystone XL and provide a $ 6 billion loan guarantee for the construction of the project.

Kavi Bal, spokesperson for Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, reiterated the government’s commitment to the project in a statement to CBC News.

“A Montana judge ruled on a very narrow and specific decision requesting the US Army Corps of Engineers to conduct an additional review regarding two specific crossings of the Keystone XL pipeline,” he said.

“Keystone XL has had a significant amount of militant anti-energy opposition in the past and this challenge is not surprising. We cannot yield development to those who seek to kill projects with endless court challenges.”

The Keystone XL pipeline has faced strong opposition for several years, including this protest in Washington, DC, in 2014. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

Bal said consultation and review can take place while TC Energy is building other segments of the project.

“We remain committed to this extremely important project,” he said.

James Coleman, a professor of law at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, said the decision will delay the project a bit more, although it is unlikely to change the calculation of the project significantly.

“This is just one more hurdle for Keystone XL,” said James Coleman, a professor of law at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

“He asks the [U.S.] government need to go back and study the Endangered Species Act to determine if … this blanket authorization has a negative impact on endangered species and, presumably, this could mean that you would also have to conduct an environmental impact assessment. “

Coleman said the agency could try to comply with the court, appeal or do both simultaneously.

He said Endangered Species Act Reviews May Take Varying Amounts Of Time, But Said Full Environmental Review – if it is that – it can take years.

Increasingly, he said, it seems that no one can build an interstate or international project without government funding.

“It’s not so much that you need the money, you need the patience,” said Coleman.