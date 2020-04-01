New Statistics Show Historic Plunge In Travel Between Canada And The United States In Context Of Pandemic Restrictions

Recently released statistics illustrate the dramatic drop in cross-border movements last week after Canada and the United States agreed to limit spurious movements.

The effect of pandemic restrictions: an 82% drop in border crossings from the United States to Canada by land and a 96% drop in arrivals on U.S. flights.

These are the figures released Tuesday evening by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), showing travel for the week of March 23 to 29 compared to the same week a year earlier.

Although commercial travel is still largely permitted, it has nevertheless been hampered by the broader COVID-19 crisis; CBSA figures indicate a 24% drop in truck drivers entering Canada compared to the same week in 2019.

Statistics highlight the effect of the pandemic on the economy and society.

Amidst the growing number of cases, the Canadian government imposed border restrictions on foreign nationals on March 16, and then, jointly with the United States, suspended non-essential travel along the border on March 21.

The figures extend beyond travel to the United States.

The CBSA said that the volume of international air travelers to Canada also decreased 92% from the same week a year ago, while commercial air traffic suffered less damage, decreasing 16% from the previous year. worldwide.

The language of the Canada-United States agreement allowing certain trips is a bit vague.

He says permanent residents, students, military, cargo and essential workers can cross the border. But he also cites medical purposes as an example of essential travel – without further details.

Canadian immigration lawyer working with business travelers, Andrea Vaitzner, said that cross-border movements have become extremely complicated.

Vaitzner says the rules are applied differently, in different places.

For example, she said that US customs officials at a New York border crossing agreed to treat Canadians who hold a TN and L-1 US work visa; In another passage near New York, she said that the American authorities refused these visas.

As a result, she advises business customers to avoid travel if they can. And most people are.

“Fewer Canadians are coming to the United States to work, except to provide an essential service,” said Vaitzner, a lawyer with Norton Rose Fulbright in Montreal.

“Companies that can continue to operate [with workers working] remotely continue to do so. ”