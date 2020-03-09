New York and New Jersey Port Authority Head Positive for Coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for COVID-19and will work from home. He said Cotton staff will also be tested.

Cuomo himself said that he had not been tested, but that he could have had contact with Cotton at some point.

“You want to prioritize who you test because you are looking for the positive,” said Cuomo. “I’m probably not positive – you’re looking to test the likely positive.”

Cuomo made the announcement after unveiling a New York State-made hand sanitizer and disinfectant that he believes is stronger than those currently available on the market. The disinfectant is produced by Corcraft, which is managed by the Correctional Industries Division. An official said that inmates at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility manufactured the product.

Cuomo also said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 142, exceeding the number of confirmed diseases in Washington state. The majority of cases have occurred in Westchester County, where several schools have closed in an effort to quell the epidemic.

Officials said they were working on a decision to close public schools in accordance with CDC guidelines to prevent a further spread of the epidemic.

This is a developing story.