New York City closing cinemas and entertainment venues due to coronavirus

New York City will close all its bars and restaurants Tuesday, with limited delivery and takeout service due to rapid spread coronavirus, according to a statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday.

The decree will be signed tomorrow and will take effect Tuesday at 9 a.m. Nightclubs, cinemas, small theater houses and concert halls must also close.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of steps that we would never have taken otherwise to save the lives of our loved ones and neighbors, “said the mayor.

De Blasio said that “the time has come” to take this drastic step because of the speed with which the virus can spread through close interactions in these types of limited spaces. It is not known how long this new measure will remain in effect.

“It is not a decision that I take lightly,” he added. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city faces an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a war mentality. “

On Sunday evening, there were more than 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, while five people died from the virus.

Only 25 cases were confirmed in the city a week ago. Due to a lack of tests, the infected numbers are likely to be much higher.

“We will get through this, but until we do, we have to make all the sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

De Blasio announced earlier today that all schools in the city will close from Monday until the end of April, adding that there is a possibility “we may not be able to reopen them . ” This decision came in response to pressure from parents and teachers in the city.

“It is clear that this crisis is intensifying intensely,” said the mayor on Sunday. “We have never experienced anything like this.”