Latest Headlines

New York City closing cinemas and entertainment venues due to coronavirus

March 15, 2020 0 comment
New York City closing cinemas and entertainment venues due to coronavirus

New York City will close all its bars and restaurants Tuesday, with limited delivery and takeout service due to rapid spread coronavirus, according to a statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday.

The decree will be signed tomorrow and will take effect Tuesday at 9 a.m. Nightclubs, cinemas, small theater houses and concert halls must also close.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of steps that we would never have taken otherwise to save the lives of our loved ones and neighbors, “said the mayor.

STARBUCKS, CUTTING AN EPIDEMIC OF CORONAVIRUS, OPTS FOR ‘TO GO’ MODEL, CLOSES SOME COFFEES

Japanese tourists wear face masks as they sit and chat in Times Square in New York on Sunday March 15, 2020. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the Americans to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the country’s top public health officials called on the nation to take more urgent action to protect their health as the coronavirus epidemic continued to spread in the United States. (Photo AP / Wong Maye-E)

De Blasio said that “the time has come” to take this drastic step because of the speed with which the virus can spread through close interactions in these types of limited spaces. It is not known how long this new measure will remain in effect.

“It is not a decision that I take lightly,” he added. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city faces an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a war mentality. “

A food truck seller pushes his cart on an empty street near Times Square in New York on Sunday March 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Wong Maye-E)

A food truck seller pushes his cart on an empty street near Times Square in New York on Sunday March 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Wong Maye-E)

On Sunday evening, there were more than 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, while five people died from the virus.

Only 25 cases were confirmed in the city a week ago. Due to a lack of tests, the infected numbers are likely to be much higher.

LAPD SUPERVISOR, LAX POLICE OFFICER TEST POSITION FOR CORONAVIRUS

“We will get through this, but until we do, we have to make all the sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

De Blasio announced earlier today that all schools in the city will close from Monday until the end of April, adding that there is a possibility “we may not be able to reopen them . ” This decision came in response to pressure from parents and teachers in the city.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“It is clear that this crisis is intensifying intensely,” said the mayor on Sunday. “We have never experienced anything like this.”

Recommended For You

Biden holds considerable lead over Sanders in Florida: poll

Sanders confronts Biden in debate over allegations that he is requesting cuts to social security

Sanders attacks Biden's record as face-to-face debate becomes personal: "Don't laugh, Joe"

In debate, Biden says he would recruit soldiers to confront the coronavirus

South Africa places travel restrictions on coronaviruses in the United States and other hard-hit countries

South Africa places travel restrictions on coronaviruses in the United States and other hard-hit countries

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *