New York City Doctor Reports on Coronavirus Control: “System Folded, But We Survive”

Dr. Sotirios Kassapidis, a doctor specializing in intensive care in New York, joined “Tucker Carlson tonight“and painted a dark picture of the battle against coronavirus epidemic in the hospices of the city.

“The system has folded, but we survive. Patients continue to arrive in waves … I compare it to the big one, the blitzkrieg,” said Kassapidis. “You get that little calm and then the other wave comes in. We have a lot of people on respirators.”

“The majority of the hospital [I work at] was positive for COVID. Very few people who don’t have the virus, “added Kassapidis.” And unfortunately, these people are also sick. And you don’t want someone to fall between the cracks. “

Carlson asked Kassapidis about ventilators and their importance in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The difficulty with the virus is that we have several ways of oxygenating people. Regular oxygen, 100% masks with BIPAP or C-PAP, high flow oxygen and the last resort is a ventilator” said Kassapidis. “What we have noticed is that the majority of patients will get a little better and then they will decompensate. And when they decompensate, they will decompensate quickly. And that’s when they go on the ventilators. Many patients, even if they are on ventilators, will decompensate more. “

Kassapidis said that a “majority” of those who are moved to fans and continue to decompensate “do not survive”.

“We have had some successes where we have been able to exorb patients and they have improved, but for the majority of the game, we are losing a lot of our patients,” said Kassapidis.

Carlson asked about the demographics of those who died from the disease.

“We have had patients between 30 and 80 years old. No underlying condition,” Kassapidis said bluntly. “If they have underlying conditions, it’s a strike against them.”

“So we welcome patients from all walks of life, of all ages,” added Kassapidis. “The higher their comorbidities, the higher their risk of mortality.”

The doctor told Carlson that he was more concerned about the health of his daughter and wife, both New York doctors, and that he had been “lucky” so far.

“So far, I have been lucky,” said Kassapidis. “Theoretically, if there was someone who should have been positive by now, it should have been me.”