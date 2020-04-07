New York City stocked fans for pandemic, only to auction them later: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In 2006, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration has started buying fans to allow the city to prepare for a pandemic like the current one coronavirus crisis – only for the city to auction them off later, according to a report.

ProPublica reported on Monday that the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released a report in 2006 on the city’s preparation for an influenza pandemic – similar to the Spanish flu of 1918 or the new coronavirus of 2019 – which predicted that the city would need thousands of additional fans in order to properly treat all its residents who were sick . The plan was then carried out, with the city initially buying 500 fans before running out of money to buy more and maintain those it had already stocked, according to ProPublica.

These fans were then auctioned some time before 2016 because the city could not afford to keep them running, in part because the model of fan that the city had purchased was no longer in production after 2009. , according to the report.

“We have tried to fill the void as best we can,” said Dr. Issac Weisfuse, the former deputy commissioner of the city’s health department. ProPublica.

“This was beyond our control but had a direct impact on the cost and viability of maintaining a stock,” said Michael Proza, the current deputy press secretary at the Ministry of Health and Mental Hygiene at New York, according to ProPublica.

The store also said that New York City has decided to purchase more than a million N95 face masks – the type suggested for protection against coronavirus – in order to distribute them to healthcare professionals. He bought less than a quarter and the masks finally expired.

The city’s lack of preparation for the coronavirus – which was similar to many places across the country, including the federal government – led to a rush for respirators and masks by current New York mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who calls tens of thousands of fans for the city and the state as a whole. The 2006 report commissioned by the Bloomberg administration seems prescient.

“A conservative to moderate estimate assumes that 25 percent of admitted patients requiring ICU care (with 50 percent of those receiving ICU care requiring ventilation)” would put the city between about 250 and 1 300 fewer fans than she would need. , according to the 2006 report obtained by ProPublica.

“Using the same assumptions for a 1918 pandemic, a forecast deficit of between 2,036 and 9,454 fans is forecast,” the report continued. “Based on these figures alone, it is important to consider increasing the existing ventilation capacity for adults, children and newborns in New York.”

De Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

As of Tuesday morning, New York State had 123,160 confirmed cases of a total of 337,933 coronaviruses in the United States, and New York had recorded at least 5,489 deaths, compared to 4,758 on Monday. About 10,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, which means the United States only follows Italy and Spain in official deaths.