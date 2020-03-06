New York Coronavirus Cases Increase to 33

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a total of 33 positives Coronavirus New York case. Previously, the state had identified 22 cases. Cuomo confirmed an additional 11 in a Friday press release.

The Governor explained that he was testing more individuals, and the Governor of Cuomo dealt with the increase in incidents.

“The more I test, the more positive I find and remember. say.

In the state, 44 people have been quarantined and 4,000 have been quarantined.

Persons subject to quarantine may be those who have tested positive, who have had direct contact with those who have tested positive, who have returned from Level 2 or 3 countries (per CDC), or who have local health care providers. Someone who should be quarantined. Prophylactic quarantine is conducted directly with people who return from Level 2 or 3 countries and are free from coronavirus symptoms and who are directly tested, and who the health care provider thinks they need to quarantine. Precautionary measures that are for those who are not in contact.

The majority of quarantine is in 33 Westchester County. In New York City, 9 are in mandatory quarantine and 2,700 are in precautionary measures.

Cuomo, who described the virus as “like a steroid flu,” emphasized that “more people die of the flu than of the coronavirus.”