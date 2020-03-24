“New York coronavirus curve is increasing”, state may need 140,000 hospital beds

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a sobering warning to residents on Tuesday, saying that the coronavirus the curve has not been “flattened” and “is actually increasing”. He then warned that the apex of the virus could be removed from 14 to 21 days.

“We had forecast a peak of 100,000 hospital beds needed, the new projection suggests that 140,000 hospital beds will be needed,” he said, adding that New York has 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 .

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Cuomo called for fans to be sent to the state because the region treats 10 times more cases than New Jersey, which has the second highest number of cases in the United States, followed closely by Washington and California .

“New York is the canary of the coal mine,” he said. “New York comes first. We have the fastest and highest infection rate. What’s going on in New York is going to happen in California, Washington State, Illinois, it’s just a matter of time. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Cuomo said that once New York has suppressed the rate of infection and spread of the virus, it will be able to help other states not yet affected by the disease. Cuomo also promised to explore all options to increase hospital capacity, including dormitories and hotels.

“I’m going to upset the state to get the number of beds we need,” he said.