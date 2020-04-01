New York coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000

the Big apple’S coronavirus the death toll exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday afternoon – with 164 people dying of the disease since morning, according to city data.

The increase in the number of deaths the death toll this morning of 932 brought the number to 1096.

This means that at least 1,095 people have been victims of COVID-19 in just over two weeks since March 14, when the first death was reported in the Big Apple.

At 5 p.m., 41,771 people had been infected in the five boroughs. Tuesday. The first case was reported on March 1.

Queens remained the hardest hit district with 13,869 cases, followed by Brooklyn with 11,160 and the Bronx with 7,814. Manhattan had 6,539 and Staten Island 2,354.

At least 8,549 people were hospitalized.