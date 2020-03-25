New York coronavirus outbreak sees 40,000 people respond to new call to join health care industry, Cuomo says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

About 40,000 healthcare professionals answered the call to join the healthcare industry as New York struggles with more than 30,000 cases of new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

These individuals include over 6,000 mental health professionals who have signed up to help with a hotline (1-844-863-9314) in addition to their individual practices.

“How beautiful,” said Cuomo, adding that the state’s biggest challenge remains a shortage of fans.

Cuomo said the state had 4,000 existing ventilators and had bought and received another 7,000 from the federal government, but may need 30,000 to help critically ill patients.

About 12% of the state’s cases had to be hospitalized, 3% requiring ICU care, Cuomo said.

“Our goal is to have a fan for everyone who needs it,” he said.

According to current projections, the state could face 140,000 cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, including 40,000 patients requiring ICU care. Currently, the state has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 intensive care beds, which Cuomo said officials are working to increase by exploring ways to increase hospital capacity.

Earlier this week, he announced a mandate for hospitals to increase capacity by 50 percent, which includes waiving Ministry of Health regulations regarding the number of beds allowed in a room.