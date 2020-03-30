New York Coronavirus Zero Patient Released From Hospital, Says Governor Cuomo

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A man nicknamed coronavirus “Patient Zero” in Westchester, New York, is home after a week-long battle with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, New York attorney Lawrence Garbuz, 50, was revealed to be linked to a number of New Rochelle cases. The case marked the first known case of community spread in New York; certain relatives and friends of the man were subsequently tested positive.

Many members of a synagogue where he had attended events were invited to quarantine. His rabbi was also tested positive. Overall, Garbuz was linked to more than 90 cases in the region at the time.

“The ‘patient zero’ – what we call the patient zero in Westchester, New Rochelle – who was very sick for a very long time, he actually went home,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a press conference on Sunday, while by the New York Post. “He got out of the hospital.”

No further details were provided.

Garbuz was listed in critical condition in early March after being diagnosed with the virus.

“He remains in critical condition at the New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan,” said the New York health department. “The Department of Health identifies people in close contact with patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and monitors them closely for disease.”

New York State continues to lead the country in the number of coronavirus cases with some 59,746 reported, according to estimates Monday morning. Overall, the new coronavirus has infected more than 732,153 people in 175 countries and territories, causing more than 34,686 deaths.

In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 143,055 illnesses and at least 2,513 deaths.