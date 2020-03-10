New York County Coronavirus Containment Area Closes for 2 Weeks and Cleans Up

A designated “containment area” in New York, New York, will close for two weeks starting Thursday to contain the spread of new coronavirus in the zone. In a press briefing on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the area is a one-mile radius surrounding a so-called “hot spot” of COVID-19 cases.

Schools and facilities, including some businesses such as “large gathering places” or those that “gather large numbers of people”, will close for two weeks while officials work to clean up the area. Cuomo said the National Guard would help with remediation efforts and that Northwell Health was setting up a satellite testing facility in the area.

Residents who live in the area, however, could come and go as needed, said Cuomo.

“New Rochelle at this point is probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases,” he said, while announcing 10 new cases in the region, bringing the total to 108. “This is a big problem for us. “

Statewide, New York has confirmed 173 cases. In Westchester County, the majority of the cases were traced by a lawyer who works in the city center and visited a synagogue. His two children, his wife and a neighbor, as well as several other members of another family, all tested positive after being in contact with him.

“These cases do not represent a random sample,” said Cuomo, while giving an updated tally. “They are not statistically precise for the spread or growth of the disease, it is a selective sampling – we mainly test people associated with people who test positive.”

“This is an evolving situation and we are addressing many different issues as we progress,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner.