New York Court of Appeal Confirms Trump Cannot Block People on Twitter

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A federal court of appeal Monday reaffirmed a lower court ruling that bans President Trump to block users on Twitter.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd circuit in New York said that Trump’s Twitter account was an official line of communication with 74.9 million followers, the Washington Examiner reported. Trump often uses the platform to approve or denounce politicians or political rivals.

“Excluding people from an otherwise public forum like this by blocking those who express critical opinions about a public servant is, we concluded, unconstitutional,” wrote Justice Barrington Parker, later adding: “Twitter is not only an official channel of communication for the President; it is his most important channel of communication.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN ANNOUNCES THAT IT IS PREGNANT, SAYS THAT IT WILL APPEAR ON “THE VIEW” BY SATELLITE

Last year, a federal court of appeals ruled that Trump was not allowed to block people on Twitter for statements he did not like. The court said that because it uses Twitter to communicate with the public about its administration, it guarantees constitutional protection of freedom of expression under the First Amendment.

Two Trump-appointed judges on the ground disagreed with the panel’s decision, saying elected officials have the right to have private interactions on social media.

“The guarantee of freedom of expression of the First Amendment does not include the right to publish on the personal accounts of other people on social networks, even if these other people happen to be civil servants,” said judge Michael Park.

The decision stems from a 2017 free speech group lawsuit against Trump. Trump, who uses his @realDonaldTrump account, has been sued by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, as well as several individual users who claim that blocking Trump on Twitter violates the U.S. Constitution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This case should send a clear message to other public officials who are trying to block criticism of social media accounts used for official purposes,” said Katie Fallow, one of the attorneys for the case, according to the Examiner.

Other lawmakers have also been prosecuted for blocking users on the social media platform. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Faced legal action by former Democrat MP for New York Dov Hikind to block criticism. Ocasio-Cortez apologized to Hikind for blocking it and they reached a settlement.