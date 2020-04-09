New York doctor infected with coronavirus discusses with COVID-19: “It was more serious than I expected”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

In early March, before experts in medicine and infectious diseases are fully aware of the new coronavirus was already happening in New York – what would soon become the national epicenter of COVID-19 – Dr. Jake Deutsch suffered from low grade fever, body aches and general malaise.

Already treating dozens of patients with flu-like symptoms at Cure Urgent Care, a walk-in clinic he founded, Deutsch suspected he may have been exposed to the new virus that was causing Headlines in the United States and beyond, as her patients were negative for the flu. At the time, however, there was no way to know for sure.

When diagnostic tests became more available and his symptoms did not improve, Deutsch chose to take a test, ultimately confirming his suspicions: he was positive for COVID-19.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” Deutsch told Fox News about the results. “I remember thinking I wanted to end this so I could go back [and treat patients]. “

For Deutsch, who stated that he exercises six days a week and has no underlying health problems, the virus was more bothersome, preventing him from helping those who had it really need. But after a week without relief, “I hit a wall,” he recalls.

Seeking advice from his stepfather, an infectious disease specialist, Deutsch went to Mount Sinai Hospital when he began to suffer from respiratory complications that he said required medical attention. And he was right: a chest x-ray confirmed that he had pneumonia in both of his lungs, considered a serious complication of COVID-19.

After consulting Mt. Doctors in Sinai and after reading the limited literature on potential treatments for the new virus, Deutsch said he had started hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial that first appeared on the market in the mid-1950s and has since become a common treatment option for patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug recently hit the headlines when it was touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19, but the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine has been the subject of debate in the medical community, with some warning that it is too early to know if this is an effective option for treating patients. with the new virus.

Theoretically, the drug, with its ability to calm down an immune system response, could help prevent the immune system of a person infected with COVID-19 from overdriving, attacking the virus so vigorously that it eventually causes organic failure and death, as has happened in some patients. Although preliminary studies have shown drug protects cells grown in laboratory against virus, researchers are now working to better understand hydroxychloroquine and its possible efficacy in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in human clinical trials, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Deutsch said his symptoms started to improve a few days later. But, he warned, “People should understand that it should be used in consultation with your doctor. We want to make sure there is enough supply for the people who need it, ”he said.

(It should be noted that there are already been drug shortages, i.e. affect lupus patients who depend on it to live comfortably.)

Although he’s starting to feel a bit more like his old self, it’s not the same for Deutsch’s father, who he says was diagnosed with the virus around the same time. His father was intubated at one point, suffering from complications as an insulin dependent diabetic and a former smoker.

“As a doctor, you know too much,” said Deutsch. “My mind is always thinking of the worst case. I was under a huge amount of stress and anxiety, constantly checking my temperature. The pain in my chest that was annoying, as was my shortness of breath, intense fatigue and malaise He said, adding that his stress was exacerbated by concern for his father, who lives in a different state.

The symptoms he felt were “far more severe” than he would have ever thought, he said.

“Fortunately, I have recovered, although it is a much more serious illness than I thought,” he said.

Deutsch said his father, who has also been treated with hydroxychloroquine, is also seeing improvement and is no longer on a ventilator.

Overall, experience has made him more empathetic when treating COVID-19 patients, he said, estimating that in recent weeks, he and his colleagues at Cure Urgent Care have seen between 100 and 120 patients per day.

“We are testing everyone who needs it. Since we started testing in early March, we have administered nearly 2,000 tests, and around 60% [of patients] have tested positive, “said Deutsch.

“When we tell patients that they are positive, people are always surprised because their symptoms are [often] minor to moderate. They cannot understand what it may look like, ”he said. “When you see the most extreme cases in the media, that’s what people expect of themselves.”

Currently, especially in New York’s overwhelmed healthcare system, doctors across the country are “practicing medicine in unexplored territory”.

But there is a small silver lining, at least from his point of view.

“Having had a bad illness myself, when I see patients now, I can really understand what it does; I can show empathy on a different level, “he said.