New York emergency room physician: coronavirus cases on the rise, we need “more of everything”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York City hospitals are heading to a critical “inflection point” where they will lack emergency equipment and essential supplies to treat an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, a local emergency doctor said on Friday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Dr Allon Mordel – attending physician at the emergency departments of NYU Langone and the Bellevue Hospital Center – said that since some of the best hospitals in the country are hit by waves of new cases of coronavirus, there is nothing they have not no need.

“I can’t tell you at the city level what the exact need is,” said Mordel.

“I can tell you that cases continue to increase. We are seeing more and more people. And, if resources are limited, this will obviously happen – there is going to be an inflection point in which we will miss. “

The demand for security equipment in New York, the current epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, would have become so serious this week that nurses at Mount Sinai West Hospital resorted to wearing garbage bags as protection against virus.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Mordel said he had the equipment for his last shift, but he could “only hope” that he will continue to have enough for the shifts to come.

“Again, I would say that we need more of everything. Because we have to prepare for more of everything. We have to prepare for the arrival of more people every day,” he said. .

Thursday evening, there were more than 85,000 cases in the United States with more than 1,100 deaths. New York State has more than 39,000 cases, including more than 23,000 reported in the Big Apple. So far, more than 380 deaths have been recorded in the state.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t think anyone in the world is ready for the expenses this pandemic has caused,” said Mordel to the hosts of “Friends”. “I think it surprised the whole world by surprise. And, it was a learning experience for everyone.”

“And I think what we have learned from this will translate into a different approach for years to come,” he said. “And, I can tell you that we see things – the use of Technology and platforms like telehealth platforms that have had an unprecedented need now and that will likely continue for many years. “