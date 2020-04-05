New York has first daily decline in coronavirus deaths, Cuomo announces as soldiers travel to New York

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York State saw its first drop in daily coronavirus deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday – while US Northern Command announced that it would deploy a combined total of 1,000 medical providers from the United States. ‘Air Force and Navy in New York to support relief. efforts over the next three days.

Cuomo added that New York has also seen a decline in intensive care admissions and the number of patients requiring the insertion of breathing tubes.

“You could say you see a plateau,” Cuomo told reporters as he revealed that the state had reported 594 new deaths from coronaviruses – compared to 630 reported on Saturday and 562 on Friday. To date, 4,159 people have died in the state.

Pressed to know if the state was at the peak of coronavirus deaths, Cuomo stressed that he was not sure.

“Statisticians will not give you a direct answer to anything,” he replied. “At first it was top to bottom, or a total of V. Or maybe it’s with a plateau and we’re somewhere on the plateau. They don’t know.”

Meanwhile, the military has said the 1,000 staff will work in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). A total of 300 of these “uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other locations to expand local medical capabilities in the war against COVID-19”, US Northern Command, who heads the Coronavirus efforts for the Defense Department, said.

Americans brace for top doctor to warn Sunday it will be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives as Britain puts on the unwanted coat of the deadliest coronavirus hotspot of Europe after a record 24 hours of death which has exceeded even the hardest hit. Italy.

“It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time on September 11,” American surgeon Jerome Adams told Fox News Sunday.

Efforts to combat the virus have intensified worldwide. In France, drones in search of heat whistled in the forest of Fontainebleau to identify rule breakers after the closure of the former royal estate in the Parisian suburbs to the public. This high-tech measure has been combined with more traditional police patrols on horseback and roadblocks that roll back the cars of those seeking to escape from urban areas.

In Sweden, the authorities have advised the public to practice social isolation, but schools, bars and restaurants are still open.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated Mass and blessed the palms for Palm Sunday in an almost empty Saint Peter’s Basilica. Usually, tens of thousands of worshipers would have invaded the square outside to attend a papal mass.

Holy Thursday and Easter will take place in the same way. In the Pope’s native Argentina, worshipers used plants at home for a “virtual” blessing during a Palm Sunday service livestream.

