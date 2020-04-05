New York has the first daily drop in deaths from coronaviruses, Cuomo announces as soldiers travel to New York

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York State saw its first drop in daily deaths from coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday – as a U.S. North Command said he would deploy a combined total of 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York area to support relief efforts in the next three days.

Cuomo said New York has also seen a slight drop in intensive care admissions and the number of patients requiring the insertion of breathing tubes. The hospital discharge rate is “on the rise”, he said, calling it “good news”.

“You could argue that you see a plateau,” Cuomo told reporters Sunday, as he revealed that the state had reported 594 new deaths from coronaviruses – compared to 630 reported on Saturday and 562 on Friday. To date, at least 4,159 people have died in the state, with around 122,000 positive cases in total.

Pressed to know if the state was at the peak of coronavirus deaths, Cuomo stressed that he was not sure.

“Statisticians will not give you a direct answer to anything,” he replied. “At first it was top to bottom, or a total of V. Or maybe it’s with a plateau and we’re somewhere on the plateau. They don’t know.”

“The number of beds no longer really matters,” Cuomo continued. “We have the beds. It’s the fans, then it’s the staff.”

Separately, the military said in a statement that the 1,000 staff members would work in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). A total of 300 of these “uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other locations to expand local medical capabilities in the war against COVID-19”, US Northern Command, who heads the Coronavirus efforts for the Defense Department, said.

Americans prepare for top doctor to warn Sunday it will be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives Great Britain assumed the unwanted mantle of the deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a 24-hour death record that has surpassed even the hardest hit Italy.

Britain recorded a total of 4,934 deaths from the virus out of 47,806 on Sunday.

“It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time on September 11″, ” Jerome Adams, American general surgeon told Fox News Sunday.

Efforts to combat the virus have intensified worldwide.

In France, drones in search of heat crisscross the forest of Fontainebleau to identify the breakers of rules after the closure to the public of the former royal domain of the Parisian suburbs. This high-tech measure has been combined with more traditional police patrols on horseback and roadblocks that roll back the cars of those seeking to escape from urban areas.

In Sweden, the authorities have advised the public to practice social isolation, but schools, bars and restaurants are still open.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated Mass and blessed the palms for Palm Sunday in an almost empty Saint Peter’s Basilica. Usually, tens of thousands of worshipers would have invaded the square outside to attend a papal mass.

Holy Thursday and Easter will take place in the same way. In the Pope’s native Argentina, worshipers used plants at home for a “virtual” blessing during a live broadcast of the Palm Sunday service.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 65,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited testing, the different ways in which nations count the dead, and the deliberate underreporting of some governments.

Nearly 250,000 people have recovered from the virus, which is spread by microscopic droplets of coughing or sneezing. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most cases, but for some, especially the elderly and infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death. The World Health Organization reports that 95% of known coronavirus deaths in Europe have occurred in people over the age of 60.

The number of people infected in the United States has climbed to more than 312,000 while the death toll has exceeded 8,500.

