New York hospital instructs emergency physicians to “think more critically” about who gets the respirators

NYU Langone Health, one of the best university medical centers in the country, told emergency doctors that they had “the sole discretion” to put patients on respirators and “Restrain futile intubations.”

A March 28 email from Robert Femia, who heads the emergency medicine department at the New York Health Center, highlighted the life and death decisions placed on the shoulders of bedside doctors as they treat a number growing number of coronavirus patients with a limited number of respirators.

New York State guidelines, established in 2015, recommend that hospitals appoint a triage officer or committee – someone other than the attending physician – to decide who will get a ventilator when rationing is required. The guidelines state that withdrawing the physician treating the patient avoids a conflict of interest, allows an officer or committee with access to the overall availability of the ventilator to place the call, and avoids burnout and health worker stress.

Femia said in its email, which has been reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, that experts and NYU Langone executives are in the process of creating internal guidelines on how to assign fans, which are rare in New York. But the emergency room couldn’t afford to wait, he said.

“In emergency medicine, we don’t have the luxury of time, data or committees to help us with our critical triage decisions,” he wrote. “The hospital’s senior management recognizes this and helps us use our best clinical judgment.”

Femia wrote that decisions regarding “airway management” and whether to use a ventilator or other respiratory support devices were at the sole discretion of the treating physicians, but he told the physicians to “think of more critically to whom to intubate ”.

“For patients who, in your opinion, intubation will not change their final clinical result (for example cardiac arrests, certain patients with chronic end-of-life diseases, etc.), you will benefit from support in your intake decision-making at departmental and institutional level to suspend unnecessary intubations. He wrote, referring to the tubes attached to the ventilators that are inserted into patients’ mouths and sit above the lungs.

Jim Mandler, spokesperson for NYU Langone Health, said that Femia’s email describes directions that have been in place for a long time.

