New York hospital network fearing spread of coronavirus, will no longer allow birth unit partners

Pregnant women giving birth in New York Presbyterian hospitals in and around the Big Apple will now have to go through the process without their partners by their side – all because of the coronavirus.

The New York hospital network has announced that partners hoping to attend the life-changing moment are now prohibited from being inside her labor and delivery rooms due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, New York City has 10,674 confirmed cases, while Westchester County in the north has 1,873, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

“By focusing on the best interests of our new mothers and children, we have made the decision not to allow visitors, including delivery partners and support persons, to our obstetric patients,” New York-Presbyterian said in a statement posted on its Twitter. Account.

“We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that it is a necessary step to promote patient safety,” he added.

A source told the New York Post that women admitted to the network’s labor and delivery units will be screened for coronavirus regardless of their current health – and will also be required to wear masks.

Before the changes, New York-Presbyterian allowed working women to welcome visitors during the epidemic, the newspaper added.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for further comments.