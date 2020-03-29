Latest Headlines

New York Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

March 28, 2020 0 comment
New york knicks owner James Dolan tested positive for the coronavirus, said the team on Saturday evening.

The diagnosis made Dolan, who is also the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, the first owner of a large American professional sports team to have a confirmed case.

“He has isolated himself and has few or no symptoms,” the team said in a statement. “He continues to oversee commercial operations.”

New York was the state most affected by a global COVID-19 pandemic, with at least 52,318 cases reported on Saturday afternoon and more than 700 deaths. About half of these cases occurred in or around New York, the Knicks’ hometown.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

The disease carries a greater risk of death for people with underlying health conditions and for the elderly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

