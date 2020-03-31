New York man hid coronavirus symptoms to visit his wife in a maternity hospital

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A New York man with coronavirus the symptoms hid them so that he could enter the maternity hospital when his wife gave birth last week, Fox News confirmed.

This happened at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, which is part of the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC).

The new mom started showing symptoms of COVID-19 soon after giving birth, the Democrat & Chronicle reported for the first time. It was at this point that the father guessed.

Due to medical confidentiality laws, it is unclear whether the parents or the newborn actually have the disease.

New York has by far seen the most cases of coronavirus among all states with over 75,000 cases. Rochester is more than 300 miles northwest of New York, which accounts for more than half of the state’s cases.

“We have continuously adjusted our procedures and guarantees during this rapidly evolving public health threat”, Barbara Ficarra, URMC spokesman said Fox News.

On Friday, the hospital announced new visiting rules for its obstetrics units, eliminating most hospital visits.

Now, only one visitor is allowed at birth and throughout the postpartum period leading to discharge from the hospital, according to the new guidelines.

The visitor will be checked on arrival and his temperature will be taken. Anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus type will be discharged from the maternity unit. But even after passing the initial screening, the visitor will be examined twice a day throughout their stay in the hospital. And the visitor is not allowed to leave the patient’s side – not even for smoking – during the stay.

“We recommend using technology to stay in touch with other friends and family during this special time,” said the hospital, noting that it would work with patients whose loved ones do not have access to these devices. . “We will return to regular visiting practices as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”

The hospital also announced mask wearing requirements Monday for all healthcare providers, hospital staff and facility visitors.