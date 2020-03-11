New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to one year in prison

A New York man who threatened assault and murder Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., last year was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 56, of Addison, N.Y., was convicted Friday after pleading guilty in November to threatening to assault and murder an American official and be a criminal convicted of possession of firearms.

Prosecutors said Carlineo called Omar’s office on March 21, 2019 around 12:20 p.m. An Omar staff member answered the call.

During the call, Carlineo allegedly asked the staff member if Omar worked for the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Why are you working for her, she is [expletive] terrorist. Someone should put a bullet in his head. At the time, our ancestors would have put a bullet in it [expletive]”Said the staff member, said Carlineo. “I’m going to put a ball to him [expletive] skull.”

Omar’s office referred the call to United states capitol police, Threat Assessment Section, which has started an investigation in coordination with the FBI.

During his trial, Omar publicly requested let a federal judge have mercy on him.

“The response to hate is not more hate; it is compassion, “Omar wrote in a letter to American District Chief Justice Frank P. Geraci, Jr. It would not fix the harm it caused. It would only increase his anger and resentment. ”

Carlineo was convicted in 1998 of second degree criminal mischief by the Steuben County Court. His conviction prohibited him from legally possessing a firearm. Prosecutors said Carlineo was in possession of a loaded .45-caliber handgun, three rifles, two shotguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his home last year.

Prosecutors said Calineo called the threat of retaliation against Omar because he thought she supported Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and that his election to Congress was illegitimate.

