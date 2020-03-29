New York pastor dies from coronavirus, first American Catholic priest to succumb to disease

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The beloved pastor of a New York church became the first Catholic priest in the United States to die from the coronavirus.

Reverend Jorge Ortiz-Garay, 49, was pastor of St. Brigid’s Church in Brooklyn. He died in hospital on Friday, the diocese said.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 1,000 people in New York State, which has become the American epicenter of the disease with a growing increase in cases.

“It is a sad day and a huge loss for the Diocese of Brooklyn,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, head of the diocese.

“Father Jorge was a high priest, loved by the Mexican people and a tireless worker for all the faithful in Brooklyn and Queens,” said DiMarzio. “It is unfortunate that he was defeated by the coronavirus due to underlying health problems.”

Ortiz-Garay was born in Mexico City and became a priest in the United States after working as a lawyer.