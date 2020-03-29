New York Times Defends White House Correspondent Trump Called “Third-Line Journalist”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The New York Times came to the defense of one of his best reporters on Friday after President Trump described her as “a third-rate journalist”.

“Maggie Haberman is a trusted reporter whose story has stood the test of time. As President Trump’s campaign said today, Maggie is “one of the most powerful and respected political journalists in the country,” the Times tweeted on Friday.

He responded directly to Trump’s tweet calling Haberman a “third-rate reporter who has nothing. A Fake News reporter”. “

Trump re-posted a tweet criticizing Haberman for not using the full Trump quote when he responded to governors criticizing his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haberman also defended himself on Twitter, noting that journalists paraphrased and argued that she had been wrongly criticized in order to get Trump’s attention.

“Because in journalism, we sometimes paraphrase the rest,” she explained to Greg Price, who called it a “hack”.

“I said he was talking about the criticism of the federal response, not him. The rest of the quote was about the federal response,” said Haberman.

It was only the latest attack by Trump on the media and journalists. Trump already attacked Haberman in 2018, arguing that she was a “flunkie” of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

She apparently angered the president article she wrote about her allegedly abusive relationship with personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

He had tweeted: “The New York Times and a third-rate journalist named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t talk to and have nothing to do with them, are doing everything possible to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that it will “return”. “

He also accused the Times of using non-existent sources and predicted that Cohen would not backfire on him. Cohen ultimately became one of the President’s most fervent critics and accused him to participate in a “criminal regime for violating the laws on the financing of electoral campaigns”.