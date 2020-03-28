New York to move primary presidential election to June 23

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that his state would postpone its primary presidential elections scheduled for April 28 to June 23 coronavirus fears.

His state is joined by several others who have taken similar steps, including Connecticut and Maryland, both of which were scheduled to vote on April 28 as well.

“We are supposed to have a presidential primary election to be held on April 28. I don’t think it is wise to bring a lot of people to one place to vote. A lot of people touching a door handle, a lot of people touch a pen no matter what you call the new device on the ballots, “said Cuomo.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

TRUMP MULLS CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE ON NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, CONNECTICUT

He continued, “So we’re going to delay this and tie it to an election that was previously scheduled for June 23. The date for June 23 is for state and congressional races. We will move the presidential election to that dated.”

Cuomo mentioned that he had previously been an advocate for combining the presidential primaries with other primaries in his state to make things more convenient for voters.

Also at his press conference on Saturday, the governor responded to reports that President Trump was considering implementing a “binding quarantine” in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“I don’t even know what it means,” said Cuomo, apparently caught off guard by questions from reporters on the matter. “I don’t know how it could be legally enforceable and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would accomplish. But I can tell you that I don’t even like the sound, not even understanding what is that I don’t like sound. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo also said on Saturday that his state was evaluating CDC guidelines on what to do in the event of a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, stressed the need for his condition of 30,000 fans for the anticipated “summit” of the coronavirus crisis in New York, which he said could occur within the next 14 to 21 days, and said his condition would begin to set up a handful of hospitals exclusively for patients with coronavirus.