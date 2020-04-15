New York to start anti-coronavirus antibody testing this week, Cuomo says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the state would begin testing coronavirus antibodies this week, and that he issued a new executive order requiring everyone to wear a mask or face covering in public when social distancing is not possible.

In his daily press briefing, Cuomo said the state health department had developed its own antibody test and would start running around 2,000 finger prick tests a day.

“The New York State Department of Health has developed its own antibody tests and this is going to be very important and it is under our control because we would be doing these tests. We don’t need a laboratory private, “he said.

The tests will be prioritized for first responders, health professionals and essential workers.

Cuomo said that performing these tests will identify people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 and who have since recovered.

