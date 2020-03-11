New York to test coronavirus using private labs, says Cuomo

New York will begin contracting with private laboratories to increase the capacity of new coronavirus as authorities try to contain an epidemic largely concentrated in a suburb of Westchester County. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Wednesday that federal testing efforts were insufficient to meet state needs.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“New York State has decided to use 28 private laboratories in the state to increase testing,” said Cuomo, while announcing that there are now 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 48 in New York. “New York can no longer rely on the CDC or the FDA, but some of these state labs still need FDA-approved protocols.”

The news comes a day after Cuomo announced a one-mile “containment zone” in New Rochelle that will close for two weeks starting Thursday. He said the National Guard would help disinfect the area and that “large collection facilities” in the area would be closed as authorities try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS BECOMES PANDEMIC: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT CLASSIFICATION

Some businesses in the area will remain open and those living within a one-mile radius will be allowed to come and go as needed, Cuomo said Tuesday. In addition, Northwell Health has set up a satellite test area in the area to speed up the process.

The New Rochelle cases were linked to a lawyer who works in central Manhattan and visited a synagogue and other infectious places. The man’s wife, two children and a neighbor who drove him to Bronxville hospital have all tested positive for the virus, as have several other family members who have been in contact with him. He has since been transferred to a New York hospital where he is said to have improved. It is not yet known where he contracted the viral infection as he has no history of travel to the hot spots of the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Cuomo also announced that SUNY and CUNY schools will switch to “distance education” from March 19, and although the campuses are not completely closed, the majority of education will take place online.

He said a decision on the city’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade should be made later after meeting with the organizers of the parade.