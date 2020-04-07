New York was overwritten by COVID-19. Will other American cities be spared?

As the number of coronavirus cases in New York continues to soar, the city’s health care system is overwhelmed and appears to be on the verge of collapse. Other American cities may soon follow, especially if residents do not remain committed to firm mitigation measures.

Since mid-March, New York had the most American Coronavirus case of any condition. As of Friday, April 3, more than 50% of the state’s 102,863 COVID-19 cases and about 90% of the 2,965 state coronavirus-related deaths were in New York.

New York’s health care system is already overwhelmed, and the state has rushed to set up makeshift hospitals in Central Park, the Javits Convention Center and aboard a U.S. Navy medical ship. On Thursday April 2, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is expected to run out of rescue fans in the next six days, The New York Times reported.

Other metropolitan areas in the United States could also face similar and overwhelming demands on their health care systems, said Krys Johnson, an epidemiologist at Temple University in Pennsylvania.

Cities like New Orleans, Miami and Los Angeles are popular vacation and event destinations and, as such, have large numbers of visitors from around the world, she said. “All areas with this type of [global] appeal has likely had cases of coronavirus longer than we know and has more cases than we know, “Johnson told Live Science in an email.

Regions that delay issuing home maintenance orders or dispersing personal protective equipment and health care resources may end up suffering the most. “I think states like Florida, Georgia and Mississippi are unfortunately very likely to have high cases and per capita mortality rates,” said Johnson. The high state-wide figures are due to the large cities in the state, where the majority of the population lives.

For example, starting Friday, April 3, Georgia reported 5,831 cases of COVID-19, Florida reported 9,585 cases, and Mississippi reported 1358 cases, an increase of 22%, 23%, 16%, respectively, compared to the number of just two days earlier, according to Worldometer, which tracks cases worldwide.

Florida could become one of the hardest hit states in the United States, she said, due to the high proportion of seniors and people with preexisting illnesses. “The researchers also noted that areas with a higher proportion of minorities, such as New Orleans, are among the hardest hit by coronavirus due to a lack of resources and potential discrimination in the care of health, “she said. “This disproportionate burden probably also occurs in rural communities, where there is a lack of accessible and quality health care.”

We can’t tell the future, but we can change the present

Models published by Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment (IHME) March 26 shows the expected number of health care resources available in each state as sites reach their expected number of peak cases. The model has not been peer reviewed, but is available as a preprint on medRxiv database.

The models suggest that some states may be far better off than others in terms of health care capacity to manage COVID-19 patients. Louisiana, for example, may experience a shortage of hospital beds in three days, while Florida may have until the end of May before state health resources are unable to to follow. But there are so many variables to consider in these projections.

The margins of error in IHME state models are really large, said Johnson. For example, the maximum number of deaths expected per day in Florida during the state’s peak coronavirus pandemic ranges from 29 to 537.

“This is because these projections are significantly affected by all disease mitigation measures,” she said. Factors such as when home orders are made, their scope, the number of businesses and schools closed, among others, will ultimately affect how quickly the virus spreads and how likely it is to be. the health system is overwhelmed.

“In the worst case (orders aren’t in place, people don’t follow orders), we would see hospitalizations and deaths at the top of this peak,” she said. “In the best of cases (proactive orders, forced social separation, people following guidelines), we could see hospitalizations and deaths closer to the bottom of the expected peak.”

Keep in mind that “all of the models are wrong, but some are useful,” said Johnson, referring to a common saying in epidemiology.

It may not be too late for mitigation measures to help cities avoid the collapse of the health care system, if the measures are taken seriously and strictly observed, she said. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was firm on the state house order which came into effect on March 21. On March 27, Governor Reminded Residents in a tweet that his order “is NOT a polite suggestion” and that it will be strictly enforced.

“If all other states and metropolitan areas take the same disastrous position, many cities could be spared the plight of NYC,” said Johnson. “Our daily actions are important in preventing people from contracting the virus and thus reducing the burden on the health care system.”

