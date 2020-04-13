New Yorker echoes anti-Mitch McConnell statement that The Washington Post corrected

New Yorker’s Jane Mayer in new profile echoes disputed claim accusing Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell for delaying the vote on the coronavirus rescue package – even though the Washington Post was recently forced to correct a similar statement.

Mayer’s story, “How Mitch McConnell Became Trump’s Chief Facilitator,” began with a description of why the bill would have been delayed, with the blame falling on McConnell, R-Ky.

“Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, could have insisted that he and his colleagues work over the weekend to develop an emergency aid package to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he suspended the Senate for a long weekend and returned home to Louisville, Kentucky. ” wrote Mayer, known for his sympathy for the Democrats.

“Shortly after leaving the Capitol, the Democrats in the House of Representatives agreed to a preliminary bailout plan, working on the details with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin,” added Mayer. “The Senate was urgent for the next steps in the process. McConnell, however, was on stage in an auditorium in Louisville, joking that his opponents “sometimes compare me to Darth Vader”. “

McConnell had in fact ordered the Republican majority to pass the House coronavirus package despite what he considered flaws, but Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Delayed the process by seeking an amendment to require a social security number for those who could get help.

Back on March 17 Washington Post Opinion Writer Jennifer Rubin tried to use the same discussion topic on McConnell, but the document eventually released a correction.

“An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Had delayed the vote on the House relief program against coronaviruses. The bill was delayed due to procedural problems in the House and a vote on an amendment requested by Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.). This version has been updated, “read Rubin’s Washington Post column.

The New Yorker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this report.