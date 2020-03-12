New Yorker with coronavirus stranded in Egypt in quarantine hospital

When Matt Swider was tested for the new coronavirus During his cruise on the Nile in the Egyptian tourist center of Luxor, he assumed that the government was just taking extreme precautions.

At that time, Swider, a 35-year-old technology publisher living in New York, could not imagine that he would become the face of the coronavirus epidemic in Egypt, confined indefinitely to a distant hospital on the north coast of the country . The virus had afflicted her ship, the Asara, for weeks after a chain of its passengers had tested positive after returning home. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health had detected 67 cases in the country.

When his lab results came back negative on Saturday, Swider was so overwhelmed with relief that he called his anxious mother in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, inadvertently admitting that he had gone to Egypt in the first place.

A few minutes later, his phone rang: the tests were mixed. It has been confirmed by the virus.

“I was in shock,” he said. “I was just breaking my head thinking how I could have gotten this?” How does the luck of the draw come into play? “

Nearly 100 of her fellow travelers, including the spouses of those infected, tested negative and returned from quarantine late Tuesday.

Instead of going home to see his girlfriend that day as planned, Swider was brought aboard a cramped military jet with 32 other sick passengers and flew far north to an isolation unit in the city. by Marsa Matrouh. The rocky journey was silent until one of his companions, an older American woman, began to sob.

“You don’t know what kind of sentence you are sentenced to,” said Swider. “This is how it feels to have this virus.” Because he is taking arthritis medications that suppress his immune system, he is particularly at risk. Her symptoms have so far been negligible.

Since Sunday, Swider has been hanging on to a vitamin IV in his hospital bed. Most of the staff do not speak English. Communication problems abound. Her requests for toilet paper went unanswered for days. Her first meal of the day arrives at 4:30 p.m. He still hasn’t found any towels or soap for a shower.

The testing procedures were unclear and contradictory, fueling his anxiety. When the results of his second test came back negative, the doctors told him that the first was a false positive. They gave him the green light and promised to relocate him to a nearby hotel. Then they brought him upstairs with a few infected French and German tourists for a week of additional testing.

“It is very clear that we are the first mass Egyptian cases,” he said.

Swider spends his days trying to capture the weak signal from the cell tower to call his terrified mother. He also turned to Twitter to tell about his botched vacation. The dramatic turn of his journey, going from sunny temple visits to bedridden isolation, has accumulated tens of thousands of followers. Many have adopted the hashtag #SendMattSwiderHome, imploring the US Embassy in Cairo to intervene.

He says the constant flow of support responses helps him “fight boredom and uncertainty,” leaving him a little less lonely.