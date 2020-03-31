New Yorkers Puzzled by Empire State Building’s “Troubling” Siren

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New Yorker scared Monday night by a bright screen in the Empire State Building to honor the fighting of emergency workers coronavirus.

The iconic Midtown skyscraper announced the start of a display that started at 9 p.m. Monday, and will continue throughout the ongoing pandemic.

“Starting tonight during the COVID-19 battle, our iconic white lights will be replaced by America’s heartbeat with a white and red siren in the mast for the heroic rescuers on the front line of combat,” read a tweet from the building’s official Twitter account.

But for some, in addition to solidarity, the siren caused anxiety, because it turned for the first time surrounded by low clouds.

“The @EmpireStateBldg reminds us that the city is in the middle of an emergency”, tweeted Rita King, who also posted a video of the display depicting a strange scene.

King said on Twitter that she fully supports the cause, “but recommend[s] that the siren be replaced by the iconic heartbeat effect to reassure our heroic healthcare workers that their efforts will be successful and to appease the nervous New Yorkers who are now sheltering there. “

Another Twitter user suggested that the building retains its iconic white lights in the midst of the crisis.

“Just make it a normal Empire State Building.” Beautiful, soothing white. A symbol of New York. Our buildings don’t have to look like panic. “

Another user added, “We know we really messed up when the Empire building goes crazy.”

“I understand, but that sounds a little … disturbing,” replied someone else.