New Zealand imposes month-long lockout against coronaviruses as residents return home

New Zealand Prime Minister advises Kiwis to “go home” as the country prepares to fight the coronavirus epidemic by deploying “the most significant restrictions on the movements of New Zealanders in modern history”.

Jacinda Ardern’s clear message comes as New Zealand is currently processing 102 cases of virus, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

The measures due to take effect on Wednesday mirror those already in place in other countries around the world: essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies can remain open, but almost everything else must close and residents are encouraged to stay inside.

“I say to all New Zealanders: the government will do everything it can to protect you,” said Ardern, quoted by The Guardian like saying Monday in an address to the nation. “Now, I ask you to do everything you can to protect us all. Kiwis – go home.

She added that the virtual lockdown will last a month and will be enforced by the police and the military.

“These measures will impose the most significant restrictions on the movements of New Zealanders in modern history, it is not a decision taken lightly but it is our best chance to slow the virus and save lives”, said Ardern.

The Guardian says the phone lines were blocked in New Zealand on Monday and there were reports of panic buying in supermarkets and liquor stores after Ardern’s address.

She urged New Zealanders to “get your neighbor’s phone number, organize a community group conversation, get your equipment to work at home, cancel social gatherings of any size or shape” and ” prepare to walk around the block while keeping a distance of one meter between you. “

“The worst case is simply intolerable, it would represent the greatest loss of life for New Zealanders in our history and I will not take this chance,” she said.